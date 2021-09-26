Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

