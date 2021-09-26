Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
