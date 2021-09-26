Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of PING stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

