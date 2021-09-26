PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Tops $3.94 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $93,607.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042580 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.