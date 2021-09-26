PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$4.47 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $104,220.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

