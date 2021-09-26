Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.