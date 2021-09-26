Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

PEYUF opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

