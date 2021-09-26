Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

PBR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

