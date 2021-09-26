Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report sales of $181.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.54 million to $181.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $278.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.21, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.97. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

