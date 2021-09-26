Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

FRA stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

