Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,890 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.