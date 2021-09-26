Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $132,000 in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

