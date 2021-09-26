Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

