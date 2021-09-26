PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,867. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

