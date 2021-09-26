Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.60 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

