Paycor HCM (PYCR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 354 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 153.09 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.91 billion $378.02 million 77.96

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2390 12159 22524 629 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.