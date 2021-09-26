Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $515.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.21 and a 12-month high of $515.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

