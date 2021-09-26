Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

