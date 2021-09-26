PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.50

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $60.55 million and $957,095.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00678161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00996446 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

