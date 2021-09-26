Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

PK opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

