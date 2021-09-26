Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $303.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.11 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

