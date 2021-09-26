Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CFG stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

