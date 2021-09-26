Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,784 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 550,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

