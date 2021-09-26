Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.90 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.