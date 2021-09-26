Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

