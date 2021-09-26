Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,886 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $96.08 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $97.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

