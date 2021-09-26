Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,906,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 491,793 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.