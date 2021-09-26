Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 513.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.3% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

