Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $638.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

