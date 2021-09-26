Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 5,550 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

