Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 1,250 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $356.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $164.31 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.70 and its 200 day moving average is $327.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.