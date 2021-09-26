PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 828,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,443 shares of company stock worth $9,919,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.