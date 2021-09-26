Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.69. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.