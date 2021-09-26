Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.60.

OVV opened at C$39.50 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.40.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.18%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

