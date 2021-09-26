Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

