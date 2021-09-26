Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PNR stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.