Only1 (LIKE) Market Capitalization Hits $21.94 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Only1 has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $3.45 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00131484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

