OIN Finance Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $558,217.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00133024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043906 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

