Oikos Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $7,429.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.90 or 0.99942992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.75 or 0.06772363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00768581 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 191,076,906 coins and its circulating supply is 181,002,437 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.