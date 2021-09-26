O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

