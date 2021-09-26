O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,190 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.