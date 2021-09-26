O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 499 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 462.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

