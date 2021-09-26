O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ORIC stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $933.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

