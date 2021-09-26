O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,282,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

