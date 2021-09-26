Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 36,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 17,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

