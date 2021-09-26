Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.