Noked Capital LTD Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Noked Capital LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 359.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.6% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $145.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

