Noir Trading Down 8.6% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $124,629.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,534,089 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

