Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 45,313 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.46% of Citigroup worth $654,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 15,788,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

