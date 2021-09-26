Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 267,463 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,463 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $285,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 5,449,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,256. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

