Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 378 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

